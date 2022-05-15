10,500 Shares in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter valued at $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.26%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

