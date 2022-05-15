$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

BBSI stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.17. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $538.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

