$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.70. NICE reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $12.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.86. 291,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,954. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NICE by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of NICE by 8,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,546 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.