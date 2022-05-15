$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in CACI International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.67. 155,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,923. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

