$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. 1,131,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,737. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

