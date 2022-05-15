$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.42. The company had a trading volume of 572,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

