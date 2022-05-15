$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Compass Point boosted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $3,786,944 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.10. 1,888,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,837. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.