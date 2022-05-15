$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.27. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Mattel by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Mattel by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mattel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

