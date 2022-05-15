$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.27. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Mattel by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Mattel by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mattel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.
About Mattel (Get Rating)
Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mattel (MAT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.