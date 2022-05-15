$1.10 EPS Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. Magna International posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGA. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 38.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Magna International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 93,128 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Magna International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 7.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after acquiring an additional 75,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGA traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. 1,831,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,181. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

