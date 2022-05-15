$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.01. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%.

BANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,136,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,438 shares of company stock worth $13,777,443 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,946. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

