$1.08 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.20. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.83. 1,228,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $108.54 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.