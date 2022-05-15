$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 797,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,354. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. Pentair has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

