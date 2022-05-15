-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

In other news, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,446.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vapotherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vapotherm by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,408. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

