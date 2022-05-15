-$0.70 EPS Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 8,678,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,989,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 340,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

