$0.69 EPS Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

