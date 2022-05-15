$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRSGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.67. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,220,000. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

