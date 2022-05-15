-$0.54 EPS Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10).

AVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AVROBIO by 15.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AVROBIO by 13.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AVROBIO by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AVROBIO by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. 352,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,634. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.73.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

