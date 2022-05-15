-$0.33 EPS Expected for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

TYRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 49,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,710. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $111,228,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $29,814,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

