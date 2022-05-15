$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.23. Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TTD opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
