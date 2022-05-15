$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.23. Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.28.

Shares of TTD opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

