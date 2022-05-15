-$0.20 EPS Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

TRUP stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 789,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65.

In other Trupanion news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,447. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

