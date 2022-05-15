-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

IRNT stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. IronNet has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

In other news, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $93,270.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,172.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $15,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IronNet by 103.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $10,230,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

