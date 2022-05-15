-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 490.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Curis by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

CRIS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 1,230,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,321. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.15.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.