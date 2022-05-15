-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 444.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 626,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,038. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

About VYNE Therapeutics (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.