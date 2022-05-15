-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 444.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 626,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,038. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

