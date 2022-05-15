-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Superconductor.

AMSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $5.15 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 61,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

