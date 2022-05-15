-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.17). Endo International reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Endo International by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 164,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Endo International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $681,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.07. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

