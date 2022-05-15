-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

