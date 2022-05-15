-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). WM Technology reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its position in WM Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 301,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAPS opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $800.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.24.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

