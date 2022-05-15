-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phunware.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,012 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 12.19. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

