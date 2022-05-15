$0.01 EPS Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

