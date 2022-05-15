-$0.01 EPS Expected for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altus Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altus Power.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million.

A number of analysts have commented on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

AMPS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 583,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,263. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $12,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $10,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $7,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

