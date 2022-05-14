ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CNET traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 198,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,289. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
