ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNET traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 198,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,289. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.