ZUSD Price Up 2% This Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $72,860.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00522973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00038008 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,245.66 or 2.02918492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008475 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.