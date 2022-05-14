Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0155 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $228,553.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 46.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,636.00 or 1.00112477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00104649 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

