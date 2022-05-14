Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $101.57. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,598,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $45,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
