ZB Token (ZB) Price Reaches $0.11

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $53.05 million and approximately $372,230.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,012.08 or 0.99955668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00104645 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.