Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Hits $4.89 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $842.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,646.61 or 1.00148329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00035291 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00107826 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00201350 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00232240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00111550 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,192,905 coins and its circulating supply is 11,163,405 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.