Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39. Wejo Group has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,209,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

