Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE PL opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

