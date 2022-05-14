Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 223,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,378. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $695.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merus by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Merus by 1,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 109,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

