Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.70 ($6.00) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €5.50 ($5.79) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.