Zacks Investment Research Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

