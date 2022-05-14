Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Lazydays alerts:

LAZY has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $253.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.78. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $322.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 55.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazydays will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 49.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lazydays by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazydays (LAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.