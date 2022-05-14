Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.63.

AMC opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,075,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

