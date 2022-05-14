Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Alico has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $310.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alico will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alico by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alico during the first quarter worth $120,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alico by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alico during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Alico during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

