Zacks Investment Research Lowers ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters and raised fiscal 2022 guidance. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Multi-year comprehensive strategic plan, ELEVATE is expected to accelerate the company’s organic growth, improve its strategic and comprehensive positioning and reinforce profitability. ABM has a consistent track record of dividend payment. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a challenging labor environment. Rising selling, general and administrative expenses is likely to keep the company’s bottom line under pressure going forward. High debt remains a concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,811,000 after acquiring an additional 108,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

