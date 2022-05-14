Zacks Investment Research Lowers 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $693.92 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

