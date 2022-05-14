Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Regional Management (NYSE:RM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of RM stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a current ratio of 30.17. Regional Management has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $67.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 31.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Regional Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Regional Management by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

