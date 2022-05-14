Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

AKRO stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

