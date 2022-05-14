Zacks: Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Post $2.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Citigroup reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKI traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.61. 1,168,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,560. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $137.37 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

