Zacks: Brokerages Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). KemPharm posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 29.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42,461 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

